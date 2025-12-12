Fraport AG Supervisory Board Approves FY26 Business Plan

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Fraport AG (FRA.DE) approved the business plan for fiscal 2026, including a planned dividend payment for fiscal 2025. The plan foresees a dividend payment of 1.00 euros per share for fiscal 2025, to be distributed in 2026.

Fraport AG noted that Group result in 2026 is expected to decline significantly at first. This is due to increased depreciation of around 140 million euros as well as higher interest expenses of approximately 90 million euros, resulting from lower capitalized interest expenses. At the same time, free cash flow is expected to improve significantly and to turn positive in 2026.