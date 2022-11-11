Fraport: Frankfurt Airport October Passenger Traffic Climbs

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Friday strong passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA, while cargo declined. Across Fraport's international portfolio, airports recorded ongoing rebound in passenger demand.

During the month, FRA welcomed 4.9 million passengers, 45.3 percent higher than last year, driven by strong passenger demand for holiday travel as well as fall school vacations.

The company noted that flights to popular destinations in Turkey, Greece and on the Canary Islands, as well as in the Caribbean continued to see robust demand.

Compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, FRA's passenger traffic was down by 23.3 percent in the reporting month.

Further, Cargo volumes in Frankfurt continued to decrease by 11.7 percent year-on-year in October 2022 amid overall economic slowdown and the airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine.

In contrast, aircraft movements climbed 18.8 percent year-on-year to 35,638 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs grew 21.6 percent year-on-year to about 2.3 million metric tons.

Across Fraport's international portfolio, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport registered 93,020 passengers in October, up 62.2 percent year-on-year. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre recorded 12 percent combined traffic increase, and the growth was 49.5 percent in Lima Airport in Peru.

Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced 16.7 percent, and the combined traffic figures for the Greek airports continued to clearly surpass pre-crisis levels in October 2022, growing by 11.4 percent compared to October 2019.

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, traffic at Fraport's Twin Star airports of Burgas and Varna jumped 53.6 percent year-on-year. Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera was up 4.5 percent.