Fraport: Frankfurt Airport Passenger Traffic Climbs In December, FY22; Sees Further Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Monday strong passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA in the month of December and fiscal 2022, while cargo declined.

Across Fraport's international portfolio, all airports around the globe reported strong growth during 2022, with Fraport's Greek airports in the lead.

In December 2022, nearly 4.0 million passengers travelled through FRA, a growth of 46.2 percent from the same period last year. Aircraft movements climbed 7.9 percent year-on-year to 30,157 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs reached just under 2.0 million metric tons, a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year.

FRA's cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, meanwhile, fell 19 percent to about 159,671 metric tons in December 2022, amid the overall economic slowdown and the impact of airspace restrictions related to the Ukraine war.

In fiscal 2022, FRA welcomed some 48.9 million passengers, a growth of 97.2 percent compared to 2021. Compared with the 2019 pre-crisis level, FRA's passenger volume was still down by 30.7 percent in 2022.

FRA's aircraft movements increased 45.9 percent year-on-year to 382,211 takeoffs and landings. Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, aircraft movements were down 25.6 percent.

MTOWs grew 37.1 percent year-on-year to about 24.2 million metric tons, but was down 23.9 percent from 2019.

Cargo volumes decreased 13.3 percent year-on-year to around 2.0 million metric tons in 2022.

Fraport AG's CEO, Stefan Schulte, said, "Looking ahead, we are confident to see further growth in 2023. People are eager to travel, and we are working full speed to ensure that passengers have the best possible airport experience. Nevertheless, the situation remains challenging."