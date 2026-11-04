Fraport Q3 Profit Drops, EBITDA Edges Up On Revenue Growth; Confirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Wednesday lower net profit in its third quarter, while EBITDA, a key earnings metric, slightly increased from last year with higher revenues. Further, the operator of Frankfurt Airport confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect Group result to decline to between €300 million and €400 million from last year's €468.1 million.

Group EBITDA is still expected to increase year-on-year to up to €1.5 billion from €1.44 billion a year ago.

Passenger growth at the Group level is expected to continue, while Frankfurt Airport is forecast to perform at around 2025 levels, at about 63.2 million.

In the third quarter, Fraport's Group result came in at 262.9 million euros, down 23.3 percent from 342.9 million euros last year. Earnings per share dropped 27.1 percent to 2.39 euros from 3.28 euros a year ago.

EBITDA was 595.4 million euros, slightly higher than 593.1 million euros a year ago.

The company's total revenue for the period rose 4.6 percent to 1.443 billion euros from 1.380 billion euros last year.

In the first nine months of 2026, total passenger numbers for the Group exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time, driven by growth in Fraport's international portfolio.

Passenger numbers at Fraport airports increased 1.7 percent year-on-year to around 146 million overall.

Passenger traffic in Frankfurt remained flat, declining by 0.2 percent year-on-year to 47.5 million.

In the morning trading in Germany, the shares were gaining around 0.30 percent, trading at 66.25 euros.

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