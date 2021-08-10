Fras-le announces 2Q results | 1H21

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), stands out for for being an auto parts replacement powerhouse bringing together iconic products and brands in its portfolio, in addition to being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and one of the world leaders, announces its results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations.

MAIN RESULTS – 2Q | 1H21

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 1Q20 and 1H20 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 2Q21: BRL 599.1 (+113.9%) | 1H21: BRL 1239.8 (+99.4%)

Net revenue on the national market: 2Q21: BRL 365.4 (+205.4%) | 1H21: BRL 772.1 (+170.4%)

Net revenue on the foreign market: 2Q21: BRL 233.7 (+45.7%) | 1H21: BRL 467.7 (+39.0%)

Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations): 2Q21: USD 44.1 (+47.3%) | 1H21: USD 86.7 (+25.6%)

Consolidated gross profit: 2Q21: BRL 174.4 (+169.2%) | 1H21: BRL 363.0 (+136.4%)

Operating Profit: 2Q21: BRL 75.2 (+245.8%) | 1H21: BRL 171.9 (+328.0%)

EBITDA: 2Q21: BRL 101.2 (+141.1%) | 1H21: BRL 226.8 (+183.1%)

Consolidated net profit: 2Q21: BRL 43.6 (+232.0%) | 1H21: BRL 104.0 (+776.5%)

