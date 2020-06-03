CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of the Randon Companies, the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a leader worldwide, announced its results for the first quarter of 2020. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

KEY RESULTS – 1Q20

(Percentages indicate variations with respect to 1Q19 and 4Q19 – amounts in millions of reais)

Consolidated net income: 1Q20: R$ 341.8 (1Q19: +5.9% | 4Q19: -7.8%)

Net revenues in the domestic market: 1Q20: R$ 165.8 (1Q19: -1.3% | 4Q19: -1.7%)

Net revenues in the international market: 1Q20: R$ 176.0 (1Q19: +13.7% | 4Q19: -13.0%)

Billing External Market (Exports + Foreign Operations): 1Q20: US$ 39.1 (1Q19: -4.8% | 4Q19: -20.4%)

Consolidated gross income: 1Q20: R$ 88.7 (1Q19: +18.3% | 4Q19: -13.9%)

Operating Income: 1Q20: R$ 18.4 (1Q19: +22.1% | 4Q19: -50.3%)

EBITDA: 1Q20: R$ 38.1 (1Q19: +31.5% | 4Q19: -37.6%)

Consolidated net income: 1Q20: R$ -1.3 (1Q19: -50.0% | 4Q19: -72.9%)

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS RESULTS

(In Portuguese, with simultaneous interpretation into English)

June 4, 2020 (Thursday):

11:00 a.m. Brasília | 10:00 a.m.New York | 3:00 p.m.London

Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 |+55 11 4210-1803

Dial-in with connections in the USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627

Password: Fras-le;

WEBCAST

Portuguese: Click here

English: Click here

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-reports-1q20-results-301070434.html

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.