(RTTNews) - Fraser and Neave, Limited (F99.SI, FNEVF.PK, FNEVY.PK), a Singapore-based food, beverage and publishing group, on Tuesday reported higher attributable profit for fiscal 2026, while profit after tax declined from last year amid a decline in revenue.

Looking ahead, the company expects the operating environment to remain challenging in fiscal 2027 amid continued competitive pressures and uncertainties surrounding regional trade and input costs.

For the full year 2026, attributable profit increased 2.5 percent to S$144.87 million or 9.9 cents per share from S$141.28 million or 9.7 cents per share in the previous year period.

Adjusted attributable profit was S$160.83 million or 11.0 cents per share, compared with S$150.37 million or 10.3 cents per share in the prior year.

Profit after tax declined 4 percent from last year to S$202.4 million, mainly due to a higher tax rate, while profit before taxation grew 6% to S$280.98 million.

Revenue declined 5.5 percent to S$2.19 billion from S$2.32 billion in the previous year, primarily due to adverse currency effects in Beer and lower Dairies sales in Thailand, mainly arising from cross-border trade disruptions.

In the second half, attributable profit grew 8.3 percent from last year to S$89.35 million or 4.3 cents per share and adjusted attributable profit increased 19.5 percent to S$79.18 million or 5.4 cents per share. Revenue declined 4.6 percent to S$1.06 billion.

Additionally, the board proposed a final dividend of 4.0 cents per share for fiscal 2026. The total dividend for the year will be 5.5 cents per share, in line with the previous year. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval and is scheduled for payment on February 15, 2027.

In Singapore, the shares were trading 0.75 percent lower at S$1.330.

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