06.01.2023 08:42:18
Frasers Group Updates About Investment In Hugo Boss
(RTTNews) - Frasers Group Plc (FRAS.L ZVX.F), a British retail, sport and intellectual property group, Friday issued an update regarding its investment in German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK).
Frasers' current investment in Hugo Boss now comprises 2.71 million shares of common stock, representing 3.9 percent of Hugo Boss's total share capital covered through the sale of call options; and 17.57 million shares of common stock via the sale of put options, representing 25 percent of Hugo Boss's total share capital.
Of this, 1.76 million of common stock, representing 2.5 percent of Hugo Boss's total share capital is matched via the purchase of put options.
Frasers noted that the maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its net acquired interests in Hugo Boss as of january 5 is about 660 million euros or about 580 million pounds.
In October last year, Frasers announced investement in Hugo Boss of 3.03 million shares of common stock, representing 4.3 percent of share capital, and 20.09 million shares of common stock via the sale of put options, representing 28.5 percent of share capital.
Frasers Group's maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its acquired interests in Hugo Boss as of October 21 was approximately 960 million euros.
