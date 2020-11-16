Fraud Prevention Made Even Stronger with the Launch of LexisNexis Emailage

New Email Intelligence Product Leverages the Best of Emailage and LexisNexis Risk Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the availability of LexisNexis® Emailage®, a powerful fraud risk scoring solution fueled by email intelligence to help companies balance a seamless user experience with robust fraud detection and prevention capabilities. This solution helps solve both of these challenges by allowing organizations to confidently assess risk, approve transactions faster and more effectively outsmart quickly changing fraud tactics within digital transactions.

LexisNexis Emailage reimagines fraud detection by using email intelligence as a core risk identifier. Email is a unique global identifier that unlocks digital engagement and transactions in every industry because it is one of the most commonly used components of an online transaction. Email is rich with transaction history and difficult to change because it links to an individual's online accounts.

"Consumers want to connect through an increasing number of channels and they expect a consistent, frictionless experience each time. However, businesses are often pulled between the tensions of deterring fraud and trying to deliver the best user experience," said Stephen Topliss, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We believe it's possible to do both. LexisNexis Emailage is a proven risk assessment tool utilizing the user's email address at the core. Businesses receive the benefits of real-time global email risk intelligence for true consumer insights delivered via a continual feedback loop. This yields a rapidly growing force working together to outsmart fraudsters."

Fueled by global digital insights and shared transaction history, the LexisNexis Risk Solutions global network gives companies risk decision confidence that is always improving. With billions of digital identifiers in the network, LexisNexis Emailage brings together physical and digital risk signals to create a holistic view of the consumer risk associated with a transaction.

LexisNexis Emailage can be part of a comprehensive fraud and identity program that:

Identifies and prevents online transaction fraud

Gauges the risk associated with a consumer's email address through an email risk score

Increases top-line revenue by auto-approving more legitimate consumers

Helps users make confident, efficient manual review decisions

Works with other solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to supplement overall risk management

In February 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquired Emailage, a fraud prevention and risk management solutions provider. Now fully integrated into the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LexisNexis Emailage uses a patented, proprietary analytic approach to reimagine fraud detection.

Attend a session on LexisNexis Emailage at the Digital Identity Summit on November 20, 2020at 2:00pm Singapore Time to learn how powerful data and advanced analytics combined with Emailage's multi-faceted predictive solutions detects and blocks complex fraud in near real time while minimizing friction for trusted customers. The webinar will be delivered in English.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Dayvic Leung

Montieth SPRG Communications Consultants Limited

Tel: (+852) 2114 4935

Email: dayvic@montiethsprg.com.hk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions