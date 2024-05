Fraudsters editing vehicle photos to add fake damage in UK insurance scam

Insurers report rise in cases of photos being manipulated with ‘shallowfake’ technologyA surge in fraud cases where photos are manipulated to show fake car crash damage is alarming insurers and helping to push car insurance costs up to record levels.Insurer Allianz said incidents where apps were used to distort real-life images, videos and documents increased by 300% between 2021-22 and 2022-23, and it added that this “has all the signs of becoming the latest big scam to hit the insurance industry”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel