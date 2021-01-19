FRC Commends State Department Genocide Designation for China's Atrocities Against Uyghur Muslims and Other Minority Groups

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeotoday announced the determination that the "People's Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented:

"I commend Secretary Pompeo for declaring atrocities against Uyghur Muslims and others as genocide. Reports show that these minorities are being sent to concentration camps to endure not only forced labor, but also forced abortions and sterilization. The goal is clear: Chinese officials want to reduce the Uyghur population in China by whatever means necessary. The sad reality is that while the rest of the world has been focused on containing the coronavirus, Chinese communists appear to have ramped up the persecution of anyone the government perceives is a threat.

"Our vital interests and essential values demand that we act. While the word 'genocide' alone won't stop the suffering, it will certainly go a long way to sparking the desperately needed actions that can bring help and hope to all those suffering under the communist regime.

"The way forward is to continue spotlighting these flagrant abuses of religious freedom and international human rights laws and demand the rest of the world hold China accountable. By doing this, we stand in solidarity with the people of China who want the fundamental human right of religious freedom," concluded Perkins.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frc-commends-state-department-genocide-designation-for-chinas-atrocities-against-uyghur-muslims-and-other-minority-groups-301211281.html

SOURCE Family Research Council