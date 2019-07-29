Fred Petrovsky to Join Colling Media Advertising Agency as Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media Advertising Agency announced today Fred Petrovsky has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In his new role, Petrovsky will manage all agency marketing efforts. Fred will report to Colling Media General Manager Leo Rondeau.

As CMO, Petrovsky is responsible for the planning, development, and execution of the agency's marketing and advertising initiatives. Petrovsky will manage the day-to-day activities of the agency's marketing team, helping to generate new agency partners.

"Fred understands how to grow businesses," said Colling Media CEO Brian Colling. "His experience covers all aspects of marketing and we're thrilled to have him join the team."

Using market research, marketing communications, advertising, and public relations, Petrovsky will contribute to new business development initiatives.

"Colling Media is a sales lead generation machine," Petrovsky said. "I'm honored to be a part of the dynamic team that is insanely focused on helping clients grow their business."

Petrovsky has 29 years of experience in Phoenix, AZ advertising agencies holding roles as Chief Operation Officer, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing & Research, and Director of Communications and Marketing.

About Colling Media



Colling Media is a technology-infused, results-driven advertising agency. Companies hire Colling Media to produce a tangible Return on Investment (ROI) they can count on. Every result-driven multi-media team member offers unique talents creating an unparalleled level of expertise in the advertising space. Colling Media provides these core services: Advertising Strategy, Media Buying, Digital Advertising, Lead Generation, and Branding. www.collingmedia.com

Media Contact:

Jordan Walsh

480.889.8944

218891@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fred-petrovsky-to-join-colling-media-advertising-agency-as-chief-marketing-officer-300891952.html

SOURCE Colling Media