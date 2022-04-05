Freddy's Brings Back Cooked-to-Order A.1.® Chophouse Steakburger and Launches All-new Rich and Creamy Mug® Root Beer Float

These limited-time menu items will be available nationwide at participating locations from March 30 - May 31, or while supplies last

WICHITA, Kan., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, announced today they are launching products featuring A.1.® sauce and Mug® Root Beer for a limited time at participating locations between now and May 31, 2022, or while supplies last. The cooked-to-order A.1.® Chophouse Steakburger will be served on a toasted potato bun with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, white cheddar cheese, and A.1.® sauce which, pairs perfectly with their fizzy and cold, rich and creamy Mug® Root Beer Float.

"A.1.® sauce adds a zesty kick to our chophouse steakburger. Freddy's does not shy away from offering guests big and bold flavors, which is why we're bringing back this fan favorite," said Freddy's Chief Marketing Officer Laura Rueckel. "Also recognizing its popularity among our guests, we're making a menu hack official by introducing Freddy's Floats™, starting with the all-new Mug® Root Beer Float."

Along with cooked-to-order steakburgers, frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy's menu and is made using America's finest dairy ingredients. It is known for being smoother and richer than traditional ice cream due to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and excess air. Freddy's freshly churned vanilla custard paired with Mug® Root Beer creates a refreshing classic that combines all the fizzy, cold and rich flavors in one cup.

For more information on the limited-time offer of the cooked-to-order A.1. ® Chophouse Steakburger and the rich and creamy Mug® Root Beer Float, please visit https://freddys.com. The A.1.® trademarks are owned by Kraft Foods and are used with permission.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 430 locations across 34 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 34 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit theNewsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Erin Jacobs

(754) 888-6317

ejacobs@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freddys-brings-back-cooked-to-order-a1-chophouse-steakburger-and-launches-all-new-rich-and-creamy-mug-root-beer-float-301517671.html

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers