Free Collaborative Care Tool Keeps Community Based Organizations Virtually Open During COVID-19

PHOENIX, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As brick and mortar establishments alter daily operations to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, community-based organizations (CBOs) can continue to serve community members in need. LINQAZ, the statewide collaborative online referral network for CBOs and healthcare providers, is free to join and use. Equality Health, a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system is a supporting partner of LINQAZ.

The community resources network helps CBOs transition from traditional communication, intake and referral processes to a virtual model. In turn, this connects families and individuals to needed resources such as food, rental and utility assistance, employment, and other services without requiring them to make physical trips outside their home during the current recommended period of social distancing.

But those are just the immediate benefits related to COVID-19. LINQAZ is a curated community network which uses outcomes-driven, privacy-enabled technology to vastly improve coordination and collaboration among healthcare and social service providers. Features include:

A longitudinal record of what services community members have previously received or currently receives, enabling a broader view of their health status

Access to information on CBOs and the person directly assisting community members

Free access to long-term data for all participating parties

Efficient and effective identification of at-risk members and the ability to assign appropriate resources and care interventions

Safe and regulatory compliant information sharing across settings

"We are reminded now more than ever of the need in our community for a reliable collaboration and coordination platform between CBOs, and the value of accountable, proactive outreach to vulnerable individuals and families in times of need. LINQAZ brings newfound efficiencies and dignity to the processes involved in connecting people to needed resources," said Anabell Castro Thompson, Senior Vice President, Health Equity, at Equality Health.

Thompson continued, "CBOs, healthcare organizations and state agencies can work more effectively together, while people are no longer required to repeatedly give the same information when applying for services. Asking for help is not an easy action for many to take. LINQAZ makes it less difficult."

Organizations in Arizona are coming together to improve collaboration and better serve individuals and families impacted by social determinants of health. CBOs interested in joining the network are invited to watch a free information session Wednesday, March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Register for the session or request to join the LINQAZ network at: https://www.signifycommunity.com/linqaz_community_resources_network.

About LINQAZ

LINQAZ Community Resources Network is an alliance of culturally competent community-based organizations who have come together to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities by providing social services, clinical services, and linkages to educational and employment resources. LINQAZ promotes collaboration, efficiency, and person-and-family centered care, and connects individuals to services that address their social needs and honor their cultural preferences. Network partners include Equality Health, A New Leaf, Cancer Support Community, Child & Family Resources, Esperanca, Father Matters, Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Friendly House, Southwest Human Development, Trellis and others. Add your own organization to the network today at www.LINQAZ.com.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on improving access, quality, and member trust. Through a value-based care technology and community resources platform, culturally competent provider network and population-specific care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

