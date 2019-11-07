Free Devialet Player Teardown Analysis Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Free Devialet Player" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Free Devialet Player is the first multimedia player using an audio system with six loudspeakers and System Active Matching (SAM) technology, for a new 360 sound experience, and much more.



Led by ever-changing broadband technology, with 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) videos, the Internet of Things and other innovative services, Internet service providers keep improving their multimedia hardware while they integrate new options in their all-in-one packages.



The Free Devialet Player is the latest multimedia player from a company that wants to be known for being at the cutting edge of the technology. It uses a 70mm x 31mm x 3mm core processing board including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB low power double data rate 4 (LPDDR4) standard random access memory, a 32GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) chip and a Wi-fi/Bluetooth/FM radio solution chip.



However, the player processing core is not the only feature that deserves to be mentioned. The Free Devialet Player is also fitted with wireless technology solutions, including Wi-fi, Bluetooth and Near-Field Communication (NFC), as well as its 360 Devialet loudspeakers and its wireless power charging solutions. The Free Devialet Player is, therefore, a true home partner, destined to be located in the middle of the living room, next to the user.



Music vocal control with Amazon Alexa and an attractive touch-sensitive interface are also part of this multimedia all-in-one package.



Based on a complete teardown analysis including printed circuit board (PCB) cross-sections, PCB antenna X-rays and main integrated circuit (IC) die photos, the report provides a detailed bill-of-material (BOM), manufacturing cost and then estimates a final manufacturer price of the player.

