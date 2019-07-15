Free EB-5 Visa Consultations In Dubai, India And South Africa

MEET WITH U.S. IMMIGRATION FUND EB-5 EXPERTS & AN IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY

JUPITER, Fla., July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) and industry experts are offering free EB-5 Visa consultations in various cities across the globe. A free consultation includes a meeting with an EB-5 expert and the opportunity to connect with an immigration attorneys from I.A. Donoso and Associates.

Interested investors can schedule a free consultation in the following cities across India, South Africa & UAE over the next few weeks:

Dehli, India: July 19 – 21 ANDAugust 2 – 4 at JW Marriott, AeroCity

Hyderabad, India: July 22 – 24 ANDJuly 31 – August 1at ITC, Kohenur

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: July 22 - 23 AND August 10 - 11at JW Marriott, Dubai

Mumbai, India: July 23-25at JW Marriott, Juhu AND August 7-9at St. Regis, Mumbai

Pune, India: July 26at JW Marriott, Pune

Bangalore, India: July 27 – 28 at JW Marriott, Bangalore

Chennai, India: July 29 -30at ITC, Grand Chola

Kolkata, India: August 5-6 at JW Marriott, Kolkata

Johannesburg, South Africa: August 12 – 13 at Hyatt Regency, Johannesburg

Cape Town, South Africa: August 14 – 15 at The Westin, Cape Town

To view the entire schedule and sign up for a free consultation, interested investors can sign up on the U.S. Immigration Fund website by clicking here: Schedule your free EB-5 Visa consultation.

During the consultation, potential investors will have an opportunity to review USIF's available EB-5 investment projects in the United States. In addition, experts will share advice on how to increase EB-5 approval success. The goal is to give potential investors from South Africa guidance on preparing their EB-5 investment applications under the current minimum investment amount – before potential program changes are expected to take place in the near future.

FIND OUT IF YOU QUALIFY FOR AN EB-5 VISA NOW

ABOUT U.S. Immigration Fund

USIF is America's leading EB-5 Regional Center operator with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California and 6,000 clients from across the globe. With approved Regional Centers located in the world's most thriving cities, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program. These initiatives enjoy full government support as they stimulate the economy, generate at least ten jobs per investment, and promote community development while providing access to green cards for foreign investors and their families.

Contact:

U.S. Immigration Fund

115 Front Street suite 300, Jupiter, FL 33477

(561) 799-1883

publicrelations@usifund.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-eb-5-visa-consultations-in-dubai-india-and-south-africa-300885145.html

SOURCE U.S. Immigration Fund