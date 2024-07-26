Free Financial Literacy Event Hosted by FICO Comes to Columbus in Partnership with Local Partners, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and Chelsea FC During Pre-Season Summer Tour

Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host two free credit education events in Columbus on August 3rd - Score A Better Future™ (SABF) for adults and, in partnership with the Central Ohio Youth Sports Collaborative, a Score A Better Future Fundamentals financial education workshop for teens. These events aim to provide Columbus residents with the knowledge and resources necessary to enhance their understanding of their future financial health, including the role of credit and an overview of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top US lenders to make lending decisions.

In collaboration with Chelsea FC and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, as part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ tour, participants of SABF and Fundamentals workshops will get the opportunity to attend the Chelsea vs Manchester City match for free, held after the workshops at the Ohio Stadium. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, co-chair of the Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus, will be present at the pregame ceremony of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match to help kick off the fifth match of Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

"FICO's financial literacy events will be a great opportunity to showcase the importance of financial literacy. For Columbus area residents, understanding how to build their credit scores and planning for their financial goals are the first steps towards financial success," said Congresswoman Beatty, co-chair of the Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour aims to increase access to financial literacy education across the United States, addressing the need to enhance understanding of credit and personal finance through a sequence of workshops. FICO's Score A Better Future program aims to educate attendees on the impact of credit scores on lending decisions, help attendees understand the key components of the FICO Score, strategies for improving financial health understanding, and the myths and facts surrounding FICO Scores. FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program is designed to educate teens on how to develop good financial habits and understand the role of FICO Scores and credit. With the support of the U.S. Soccer Foundation and local organizations, teens are brought to these workshops to gain valuable financial knowledge.

"Throughout the Fields of Financial Empowerment tour, we have been privileged to connect with individuals eager to learn how to achieve their financial goals through FICO’s financial and credit education sessions," said Jenelle Dito, Client Services at FICO Scores. "FICO remains dedicated to equipping youth and adults alike with resources for personal finance and credit education, preparing them for a prosperous future."

FICO is dedicated to expanding access to financial literacy education, providing communities across the nation with the tools needed to empower individuals to reach their financial goals.

The Columbus SABF event, which is open to the public, will give attendees the opportunity to hear from Money Management International (MMI) and have an opportunity to set up a free consultation with MMI to get their FICO® Score, discuss their credit report, and set a plan to achieve their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Central Ohio Youth Sports Collaborative (local)

Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce (local)

Freedom Equity Inc (local)

Columbus Empowerment Corporation (local)

Women's Center for Economic Opportunity (local)

Columbus Financial Empowerment Center (local)

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Society for Financial Education and Professional Development, Inc. (national)

Future Business Leaders of America (national)

U.S. Soccer Foundation (national)

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and the Central Ohio Youth Sports Collaborative.

What: Score A Better Future and Score A Better Future Fundamentals are free community education and financial empowerment events by FICO in partnership with national and local nonprofits

When:

Score A Better Future: Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Score A Better Future Fundamentals: Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Where:

The Ohio Union

1739 N High St,

Student Alumni Council Room Columbus,

OH 43210

To register for the Score A Better Future event or get more information on the program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/workshops-designed-for-you.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s

About Score A Better Future ™

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

Score A Better Future Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

