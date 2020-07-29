Free Help for Consumers Suffering from the Pandemic is Announced by Love.Life.™

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love.Life. ™ blogger, author and life coach, Lisa A. Lundy is offering the Year of Freedom Giveaway program starting August 1, 2020 and running through July 2021. Ms. Lundy knows all too well how hard life can be because she started her life over with basically nothing when she turned 58 through no fault of her own and completely unrelated to the pandemic.

"I help people learn the habits, practices, skills, attitudes and beliefs that will help them be happy and contented no matter what happens in life," Ms. Lundy said, "and all of this help is available for free so that people get their lives back on track."

The Year of Freedom Giveaway items include shoulder bags, zipper pouches, face masks, hand crafted metalwork, hand crafted home décor, original artwork, business services certificates, SEO assessment certificate, life coaching certificates and much more ALL Made in the USA. According to Lundy, there is an extensive body of research showing that taking certain actions and engaging in specific behaviors will help reduce anxiety, depression, fear and improve health and well-being. Each month will feature a theme and focus to help consumers learn new things and solve some of the problems that they are facing as a result of the pandemic with the idea being that with a little bit of time and attention to their lives anyone can have a new life in a year.

"People don't have to stay stuck feeling bad, feeling unhappy, angry, worried, anxious or depressed. Help is available at no cost to those people who are ready to start feeling better" said Lundy. Ms. Lundy believes in love, happiness and having the skills to be functional and happy in life even when it is hard. Her blog site is http://www.LisaALundy.com. A detailed explanation of the Year of Freedom Giveaway is here and you can enter to win here.

