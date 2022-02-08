Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced the immediate availability of a new training course on the edX platform: Introduction to Linux (LF-UPV-101x). Over a million individuals have enrolled in the English version of the course, and this new version provides access to the same content in Spanish.

Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), a leading technical university in Spain, contacted Linux Foundation Training & Certification about producing a Spanish-language version of the course. The two organizations partnered, with The Linux Foundation providing access to the existing course content, and UPV taking on the task of translating it into Spanish. Both organizations already offer numerous free courses on the edX learning platform, where the new course will be hosted.

Introduction to Linux is designed for experienced computer users who have limited or no previous exposure to Linux, exposing them to the various tools and techniques commonly used by Linux system administrators and end users to conduct their day-to-day work in a Linux environment. Participants gain a good working knowledge of Linux and learn how to navigate through major Linux distributions, system configurations and graphical interface of Linux, basic command line operations, common applications of Linux, and more.

"We strive to make quality open source training accessible to anyone who wants it, anywhere, anytime, but with most technical discussions and documentation being primarily in English, it can be hard for those who do not speak the language to get started," said Linux Foundation SVP and General Manager, Training & Certification Clyde Seepersad. "The partnership with UPV will enable countless individuals across the Spanish-speaking world to start their open source journeys by learning Linux, which serves as the underpinning for much of modern technology from the internet to financial exchanges to most mobile devices."

"Linux is under the hood of most internet servers, multimedia gadgets and internet connected devices. We could say that Linux runs the world in which we live, so we at Universitat Politècnica de València are very excited about the opportunity to give access to Linux knowledge to the Spanish speaking world. Collaborating with the Linux Foundation in the creation of the Spanish version of this hugely successful course is the best way we can think to break the language barrier and spread this much needed knowledge to a bigger audience," said Jose Pedro García Sabater, Vice-Rector for Planning, Academic Offering and Digital Transformation of UPV.

"We are delighted to offer computer science content in Spanish that allows students to broaden their knowledge through edX courses and programs. Education is a great tool to increase quality of life and generate professional growth, and it is great to see edX partners collaborate to offer content in different languages," said Anant Agarwal, edX Founder and Chief Open Education Officer at 2U, Inc.

LF-UPV-101x is available for immediate enrollment. Participants may audit the course, which includes access to all course content, for 14 weeks at no cost. Those wishing to have longer access to the course and earn a verified certificate of completion may do so through edX for $49.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 40 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

About UPV

Universitat Politècnica de València is a Spanish public educational institution with 30,000 students and 2,500 professors and researchers. The UPV, which appears in all the world's academic rankings (ARWU, QS, THE, Reuters, http://www.upv.es/rankings/index.html), has become a key player in lifelong learning, ranking first in terms of continuing education offerings in Spain, with more than 1,400 courses per year. UPV also has a strong commitment to open education, being among the first European universities in terms of the number of MOOCs produced and having a Youtube channel that has accumulated more than 87 million views since 2011. More information at www.upv.es.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

