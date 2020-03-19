Free Live Stream Event for Investors: The State of the Commercial Real Estate Market and the COVID-19 Impact

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Ian Formigle of CrowdStreet, Dr. Julia Freybote of Portland State University and Karlin Conklin of Investment Management Group invite the community to a live stream event "Investing during volatility: The state of the commercial real estate market and future investing considerations."

With more than 1,000 participants already registered, panelists will look at the current economic environment and offer some historical analysis with the opportunity for attendees to participate in real-time.

Where: To register for the free event, please visit: https://crowdstreet.brand.live/c/commercial-real-estate-performance-in-tumultuous-times

When: Friday, March 20 at 10:00 am - 11:00 am Pacific Time

Who:

Ian Formigle , Chief Investment Officer for CrowdStreet

Formigle is a real estate professional and serial entrepreneur with over 19 years of experience in real estate private equity, startups and equity and options trading. He has extensive experience in acquisitions, capital formation, directing teams, structuring deals, syndication, asset management, financial markets and investor relations.

Formigle is a real estate professional and serial entrepreneur with over 19 years of experience in real estate private equity, startups and equity and options trading. He has extensive experience in acquisitions, capital formation, directing teams, structuring deals, syndication, asset management, financial markets and investor relations. Karlin Conklin , Principal, Executive Vice President for Investors Management Group

Conklin is a sought-after expert for a wide range of multifamily/real estate investment publications and events including Kiplinger , Globest.com, Multi-Housing News and ULI. She has sourced, capitalized and helped in the repositioning of over 7,500 multifamily units raising $370 million in equity from institutional partners, Tenant-In-Common (TIC) investors and high-net-worth individuals. Her transactional volume exceeds $1.5 billion .

Conklin is a sought-after expert for a wide range of multifamily/real estate investment publications and events including , Globest.com, and ULI. She has sourced, capitalized and helped in the repositioning of over 7,500 multifamily units raising in equity from institutional partners, Tenant-In-Common (TIC) investors and high-net-worth individuals. Her transactional volume exceeds . Dr. Julia Freybote, Professor of Finance and Real Estate at Portland State University

Dr. Freybote's research focuses on investor behavior, information environment and asset pricing in the REIT and commercial real estate market. Her work has been published in Real Estate Economics, the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics and the Journal of Real Estate Research. In 2019, she received the William N. Kinnard Scholar Award from the American Real Estate Society (ARES), which recognizes outstanding real estate scholars early in their academic career.

A playback of the live event will be made available following the event.

Spokespeople are also available for comment. Please contact Melissa Hourigan at melissa@fabricmedia.net or Cary Brazeman at cary@crelix.com for interviews.

Media Contacts:

Melissa Hourigan (National)

Fabric Media

melissa@fabricmedia.net

720-608-1919

Cary Brazeman (Real Estate)

CRELIX Marketing Partners

cary@crelix.com

310-205-3590

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-live-stream-event-for-investors-the-state-of-the-commercial-real-estate-market-and-the-covid-19-impact-301027133.html

SOURCE CrowdStreet