Free Online Blood Cancer Conference from National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum and Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies (#NCCNhem20) will provide the latest evidence and expert consensus on emerging practices and debates in blood cancer treatment, online Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Saturday, October 10, 2020.

NCCN 2021 Virtual Annual Conference is also scheduled to take place online Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Annual gathering providing instruction from world-renowned experts for determining the best emerging techniques and practices for various blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The virtual event will provide numerous opportunities for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals to earn continuing education credits and interact with experts.



October 8 NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum: Advancing Oncology Nursing in Hematologic Malignancies™







October 9-10 NCCN Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies™





Co-chaired by Ranjana H. Advani, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute, and

Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center





Visit NCCN.org/hem for the full agenda including topics, faculty, and learning objectives.





Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Saturday, March 20, 2021





The NCCN Annual Conference and its pre-Conference programs will be held virtually in 2021. The health and safety of clinical professionals and the patients for whom they care continue to be our primary concern.

Visit NCCN.org/conference2021 for more information.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

