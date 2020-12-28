Free Online Forum for Community and Legal Issues Set for January 9, 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune, Wright, Arevalo, LLP (MWA) – a law firm specializing in racial and economic justice, employment law, and consumer class actions – has joined forces with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE) to co-sponsor a Virtual Community and Legal Issues Clinic on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube, hosted by MWA partner Joseph Richardson, Esq.

The virtual forum will focus on issues and topics that directly relate to the average individual's needs as 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins. Lawyers and other professionals will present on topics including employment, criminal law, family law, evictions, and mental health. "The goal of the clinic is to provide information to citizens in important areas with potential legal ramifications," says Richardson. Speakers will include Supervising Public Defender Derrick Smith (criminal law), Attorney Kamola Gray (family law), Mental Health Education Consultant Jonathan Buffong (mental health), ProSe Legal Branch Manager Kymberly Lewis (legal document preparation), and Executive Director Linda Jackson of the Inland Empire Resource Center (evictions).

The free forum purposefully coincides with the beginning of the year when many new laws go into effect and others expire. Among those legal changes addressed will be COVID-related issues, including the expiration of the eviction moratorium. "All of the presenters focus on underserved communities in their work," says Richardson. "Expect good information about everything from expungement hearings, to mental health resources, to what to do to keep from getting evicted."

COPE co-sponsors the event due to their status as a longstanding faith-rooted social justice 501(c)(3) organization formed by pillars in clergy, laity, and community outreach to revitalize the communities in which they live, work, and worship. Executive Director Pastor Samuel Casey adds, "This event is timely, given historical and recent events, including racial unrest, and an opportunity to expand our capacity and bandwidth with partners like Joe Richardson."

Those interested can refer to the available schedule to determine which portions of the forum are most relevant to them and when to tune in. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online to submit their specific legal questions which will be addressed during each presentation and receive reminders for the event and a recording of the forum afterward for reference later. There is no charge to attend the clinic.

Joe Richardson, Esq., leads the Racial & Economic Justice Practice Group at MWA, which is built to use litigation, advocacy, and community contact to help communities of color in the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. The Virtual Community and Legal Issues Clinic is the first of what will be many resources designed to benefit communities of color in the Inland Empire and greater Southern California area sponsored by MWA. Regular discussions between Richardson and area pastors confirmed the need for a legal clinic event to benefit community members. "Once the pandemic situation permits, we expect to make more hands-on contact on the ground with churches and community groups to be a help," adds Richardson. For more information about the free Virtual Community and Legal Issues Clinic or to RSVP, visit the MWA website.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

