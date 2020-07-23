Free Onsite Dental Service Revolutionizes the Workplace Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies, including Dish Network, CBS, PetSmart, GE Healthcare, and Marriot Hotels have embraced an innovative way to promote employee health and offer a unique employee perk in the form of mobile, on-site dentistry. The service, developed by Jet Dental, is free to employers and only charges each employee's dental insurance.

The experience is much like a visit to a regular dental office. Jet Dental's skilled professionals set up their equipment in a spare conference room where they perform exams, x-rays, and cleanings. They will even fill cavities, saving employees from taking time off for a trip to the dentist.

"Our experience with Jet Dental has been frictionless," said Paul Thatcher, representative for GoToConnect (A LogMeIn company). "No additional work for my HR/benefits team, incredibly convenient for employees to receive dental services, easy setup, no contracts, and no upfront costs."

Over 80% of the people served by Jet Dental have not seen a dentist in two years. Studies have shown that 50% of adult Americans suffer from gum disease. These individuals are three times as likely to have a stroke and twice as likely to suffer a heart attack. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that companies lose $45 billion in productivity annually due to employee dental emergencies.

"I'm happy to be working with Jet to bring this service to my employees," said Shuanda Zilich, representative of Qualtrics (An SAP Company). "It's a way for us to make our workplace a better place to work, improves the employee experience, and shows that we really care about the health of our team."

About Jet Dental:

Jet Dental launched in 2017 and operates in 40 states in the U.S. The company's mission is to provide better dental health as well as a refreshingly convenient experience.

