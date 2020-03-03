03.03.2020 13:11:00

FreeCast Taps Dish and Google Executives Amidst IPO Announcement

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy West has joined FreeCast's executive team, following years of consultation to well-known networks, channel distributors, and television programmers. As FreeCast expands its own relationships with these same content owners, Tracy's wide-ranging experience with this subject matter will be invaluable to those efforts.

For over two decades, Tracy has provided her expertise to streaming technology provider NeuLion, and prior to that she headed up Dish Network's International Programming and Marketing division, a unit that she herself built from the ground up.

As FreeCast expands its relationships with content providers, particularly with the goal of adding more linear channels to the service, Tracy West will direct those efforts.

FreeCast is also poised to add new revenues with the addition of Larry Weeks to the company's leadership team. Weeks joins the FreeCast team after four years with Google, where he led efforts to monetize the large volume of search traffic to retailers with the creation of Google Shopping, having helped clients produce over $800M in GMV annually.

This mirrors FreeCast's own relationship with streaming content providers who receive traffic via the company's aggregated streaming service. Larry Weeks brings years of experience both leveraging data to drive value and integrating advertising to truly maximize revenues.

The company has long had access to unique and valuable data on OTT audiences across multiple platforms through its SelectTV and SmartGuide services. By adding the former tech executive, FreeCast is looking toward innovative new revenue strategies that leverage one of the company's "dark horse" assets.

Bill Mobley, CEO of FreeCast stated: "We are very fortunate to have these executives on board our team who bring such insight and vision to the next layer beyond the current streaming wars, where the commercial side of our search and discovery media platform will live agnostically among the consumer masses."

More Information:
Company: https://FreeCast.com
Product: https://SelectTV.com 

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freecast-taps-dish-and-google-executives-amidst-ipo-announcement-301015008.html

SOURCE FreeCast

