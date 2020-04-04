Freed-Hardeman University Launches Online Classes, Chapel Services

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University students begin online classes Monday, April 6, but a class day at FHU always includes chapel. Therefore, the university will also provide daily chapel online Monday-Friday at 10:30 a.m. for the foreseeable future.

"Chapel draws all of the FHU family together," FHU President David R. Shannon said. "These moments keep us centered, grounded and connected. It is comforting to know that during this time when miles separate us, chapel will still be connecting us. The modality will change, but the purpose won't."

John Thomas, a 1997 graduate of FHU who is now the minister of the Southgate Church of Christ in Columbia, Tennessee, will speak Monday. Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to the U.S.A. mid-March following a missionary visit in Greece.

Wayne Scott, vice president for student services at FHU, also focused on connection. "Chapel connects students, faculty and staff," he said. "It's the one time of the day we are all together. Chapel builds community."

Each week's slate of speakers will include an FHU student, a member of the faculty or staff and guest speakers. A special effort is being made to feature physicians and mental health professionals each week.

Students, alumni, parents and prospective students, as well as the general public, are invited to attend chapel online at fhu.edu/watchchapel. Shannon urged everyone to "find a quiet place each day and join us in chapel."

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University