Freed-Hardeman University Smashes Enrollment Records Again

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the midst of a pandemic, Freed-Hardeman University has again set enrollment records. Total headcount for Fall 2020 stands at 2,188 students, with 1,727 of those being undergraduates. Both are all-time highs.

First-time, full-time undergraduate students in Henderson increased by 8%. The total, 410 students, is the most since 2014, and the number of residential students, 1,132, is a 10-year high.

High school students beginning their academic careers early also boosted enrollment. A record 346 are taking college courses and completing high school requirements simultaneously.

Particularly gratifying are the 85% fall-to-fall retention rate and the full-time, first-time freshman retention of 82%, both near records. "What an emotional blessing to see students return to Freed-Hardeman, their home away from home," David R. Shannon, FHU president, said. "They were asked to leave so abruptly last semester; these high retention rates show how excited they are to have the full college experience FHU provides," he continued.

Graduation rates also are strong. The six-year rate of 65% set a new record, and the five-year graduation rate equaled the old record of 63%.

"We are grateful to our enrollment management team members, who have worked so hard to stay in touch with prospective students in trying times," Dave Clouse, FHU vice president for community engagement, said, "and for the faculty and staff who provide an experience that students are eager to have again."

"Most of all," Shannon said, "we are thankful to God who blesses again and again. We pray that we will honor Him and that those blessings will continue to advance the noble mission of Freed-Hardeman."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://www.fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University