Freed-Hardeman University to Celebrate 2020 Mr. and Miss FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University will recognize the 2020 Mr. and Miss FHU Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. in Chapel Hall. The celebration will be live-streamed at FHU.edu/onlineevents. Typically held in the spring semester, the celebration of this year's winners was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight members of the 2020 senior class are finalists. Candidates for Miss FHU are Amy Gingerich, a chemistry major from Jamesport, Missouri, who plans to work in research and development; Claire Morris, kinesiology major from Jackson, Tennessee, who plans to pursue a graduate degree in occupational therapy; Katie Morris, also a kinesiology major from Jackson, Tennessee, who plans to study occupational therapy in graduate school; and McKenna Shrader, a nursing major from Columbia, Tennessee, who has begun a nursing career at Maury County Regional Hospital.

Finalists for Mr. FHU include the following: Logan Campbell, a chemistry and Spanish major from Spring Hill, Tennessee, who is teaching Spanish at Columbia Academy, plans eventually to attend dental school and do mission work in Spanish-speaking nations; Gage Gregory, a biology major from Gallatin, Tennessee, who plans to attend dental school; Caleb Johnson, a history major from Pinson, Tennessee, who will seek a doctoral degree in sociology following graduation; and Kenneth Moore, a biblical studies and English major from Nashville, Tennessee, who is pursuing a Master of Divinity degree at FHU.

This marks the 80th year Freed-Hardeman students have selected the students who best represent the ideals of the university. The first Mr. and Miss FHC, John Sam Cary and Freda Cromwell, were honored in 1940. Cary was the salutatorian of the 1940 class, editor of the college yearbook, vice president of his class and a member of the basketball team. Cary was a resident of Burkesville, Kentucky, at the time of his death in 2003. Cromwell Field, currently residing in Mesquite, Texas, was a member of both the student newspaper and yearbook staffs, the tennis club, Sigma Rho Social Club and 20th Century Commercial Club.



SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University