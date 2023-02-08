Freedman Normand Friedland Announces New Counsel, Richard A. Lafont, and New Associate, Katie Friel, in its New York Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, a preeminent litigation boutique firm with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, is pleased to announce that Richard A. Lafont and Katie Friel have joined our New York office.

Richard A. Lafont will be joining the firm as Counsel. Mr. Lafont is a general commercial litigator with vast experience handling banking, real estate, and, generally, complex commercial disputes. Mr. Lafont represents clients in federal and state, trial and appellate courts as well as various arbitral forums. Mr. Lafont graduated from Harvard University in 1986 and the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1990, where he was an Editor for the Journal of International Business Law.

Katie Friel will be joining the firm as an associate in the firm's New York office. Katie is coming off a Fellowship in the Brennan Center's Democracy Program, where she focused on voting rights and elections. Katie earned her JD from Columbia Law School as a Hamilton Fellow, where she served as Vice President of the ACLU student organization on campus, a Staff Editor for the Columbia Journal of Law and Social Problems, and a Research Assistant for Professor Richard Briffault. While in law school, Friel interned with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, United States District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York, and the ACLU Voting Rights Project.

"We're excited to welcome both Rich and Katie to our firm," said Amos Friedland. "They are brilliant lawyers that will add tremendous value to our practice and provide great service to our clients."

