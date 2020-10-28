Freedom Boat Club in West Central Florida Now Has More Boats Than the U.S. Navy!

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay franchise has been adding new vessels and locations every year since 2013 to accommodate its ever-growing membership base and provide access to beautiful and diverse waterways in the area.

The unique challenges of this particular year have led to an explosion of new boaters everywhere who seek to explore the great outdoors and spend time with family. To this end, Freedom has been a great option by providing a quick and easy escape without having to buy a boat.

Franchise CEO, Lisa Reho, joined the company in 2015 after immigrating from South Africa. Along with owner Glenn Bergoffen, Ms. Reho set a course for spectacular growth and it's been increasing at an increasing rate every year since.

"We implemented an ambitious plan but demand forced us to increase our expectations even higher," said Reho. "It's been full-speed ahead as the boat-sharing model just keeps gaining in popularity."

With over 500 boats, the Tampa Bay franchise has also had to continue finding and adding departure points to house the massive fleet with no end in sight. "We're adding new locations up and down a 100-mile stretch of the coast to provide more and more availability. It's a balancing act between growth forecasts in a dynamic marketplace and the timeline for how many vessels we will need."

Captain Dean Iverson, Safety Training Supervisor for FBC of Tampa Bay, believes it's a boon for safety on the water, as well. "With so many new boaters joining the ranks, we've been able to ensure that they all have the basic tools to begin safely growing as mariners. They wouldn't necessarily get that if they just went out and bought their own boat."

Freedom Boat Club is the alternative to boat ownership. Members enjoy a truly hassle-free boating experience; they no longer concern themselves with cleaning, maintaining, repairs, storage, and insurance. FBC of Tampa Bay members also have access to over 200 other locations throughout the US, Canada, and France.

As a leader in the boat-sharing sector, Freedom isn't slowing its roll after 2020. Continued growth is expected and that means more beautiful departure locations, more new boats, more on-the-water safety instruction, and more community involvement.

