Freedom Financial Network Joins General Counsel Committee of the National Center for State Courts

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company , announced it has joined the General Counsel Committee of the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) , which provides an opportunity for collaboration between general counsels of America's leading corporations and the NCSC on the work and programs that improve the administration of justice.

"Freedom Financial Network is proud to support an organization as distinguished as the NCSC," said Michael Freedman, General Counsel of Freedom Financial Network. "We are deeply committed to the communities we serve and to helping Americans achieve financial freedom. We work on behalf of everyday Americans as they take the next step in their financial journey. Unfortunately, far too many find themselves in a complicated and often intimidating judicial system, having been sued by creditors on an outstanding debt, frequently resulting in default judgments and garnishments. We look forward to collaborating with the NCSC for years to come in their work to modernize and reform the judicial process for the handling of debt claims to ensure fairness and access to justice."

For more than 50 years, NCSC has developed improvements for state courts to increase access and fairness and build trust in judicial institutions, while reducing the cost, time, and complexity of litigation. Freedom Financial Network, over the course of its history, has become a national leader in digital personal finance by leveraging relationship-driven support and technology to help over one million Americans gain access to personal loans, home equity loans, help with debt, and even financial tools and education.

About NCSC

The National Center for State Courts, headquartered in Williamsburg, Va., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the rule of law and improving the administration of justice in state courts and courts around the world. Founded in 1971 at the urging of the Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, NCSC provides education, training, technology, management, and research services to the nation's state courts.

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt (Freedom Debt Relief), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,300 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work .

For information on career opportunities at Freedom Financial Network, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-financial-network-joins-general-counsel-committee-of-the-national-center-for-state-courts-301496308.html

SOURCE Freedom Financial Network