Freedom Financial Network Welcomes Largest Single Class of New Employees in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Freedom Financial Network (FFN) is welcoming the largest group of new employees it has started at one time in its Tempe office.

The group of 75 is filling roles in loan servicing, client services, payment operations, and underwriting. The new hires are part of the company's year-long goal to hire 1,000 people at its Tempe campus.

"Typically, we have hired and onboarded new employees in small groups," explains Linda Luman, FFN's senior vice president of human resources for Freedom Financial Network. "This month, we've been able to fill more positions than ever at the same time. It's an exciting period of growth for the company in Tempe."

FFN recently launched a new careers website, and held its first onsite career fair at its new campus in Tempe. The company's recruitment process puts the focus on the candidate experience, says Luman, and on recruiting individuals who are passionate about helping people, learning new skills and creating a lasting positive impact in the lives of others.

"It's gratifying to see how our investment in the recruiting process and website has improved our ability to attract, hire and retain employees," states Luman. "The recent expansion of our Tempe campus, with its extensive amenities, also is helping us to remain one of the Phoenix area's best places to work."

Earlier this year, Freedom Financial Network opened the second building in its 300,000-square-foot office campus at 2116 East Freedom Way. The state-of-the-art building includes a coffee bar, 24-hour Micro Market and the 18,000-square-foot Rio Café. The café features an extensive menu with healthy-choice options, executive and sous chefs, a catering manager and seating for nearly 400. An outdoor backyard venue seats 120. In addition, the parking facility offers chargers to employees so they can charge their electric and hybrid vehicles while at work.

The company's growing presence in Tempe continues to contribute to the Phoenix area's economy. Last year, an independent economic impact study conducted by the Seidman Institute, the consultancy arm of W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, concluded that the company contributed approximately $306.8 million to the Arizona economy in 2018.

"We believe that success is only achieved by doing what is right for our clients, our employees and our communities," says Andrew Housser, FFN co-CEO and co-founder. "We empower our people to put their ideas into action and transform their careers. We cultivate a culture that fosters openness, collaboration and fun. Freedom Financial Network is proud to bring new investment, jobs, and employment opportunities to the Phoenix area and to deepen our decade-plus relationship with those who reside in the Valley of the Sun."

Freedom Financial Network (www.freedomfinancialnetwork.com)

Freedom Financial Network, LLC, is a family of companies providing innovative solutions that empower people to live healthier financial lives. For people struggling with debt, Freedom Debt Relief offers a custom program to significantly reduce and resolve what they owe more quickly than they could on their own. FreedomPlus tailors personal loans to each borrower with a level of customer service unmatched in the industry. For consumers enrolled in qualifying debt relief programs, ConsolidationPlus offers loans that accelerate debt settlements and enable them to be free of the debts sooner. Bills.com offers a resource site with simple tips, advice and tools to help consumers make smart financial decisions.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, FFN also operates an office in Tempe, Arizona. The company employs more than 2,400 and was voted the best place to work in the Phoenix area for two consecutive years.

Contact: Michael Micheletti, mmicheletti@freedomfinancialnetwork.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-financial-network-welcomes-largest-single-class-of-new-employees-in-tempe-300891354.html

SOURCE Freedom Financial Network