Freedom Metals Acquisition Prices $275 Mln IPO At $10/unit

(RTTNews) - Freedom Metals Acquisition Corp. (FDMM, FDMM, FDMMU), on Tuesday priced its initial public offering of 27.5 million units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on July 9.

The offering is expected to raise $275 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on July 8 under the ticker FDMMU.

The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.

And each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

The company said that once the securities begin trading separately, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols FDMM and FDMMW, respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.125 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.