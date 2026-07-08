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08.07.2026 07:23:08
Freedom Metals Acquisition Prices $275 Mln IPO At $10/unit
(RTTNews) - Freedom Metals Acquisition Corp. (FDMM, FDMM, FDMMU), on Tuesday priced its initial public offering of 27.5 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on July 9.
The offering is expected to raise $275 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.
The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on July 8 under the ticker FDMMU.
The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
And each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
The company said that once the securities begin trading separately, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols FDMM and FDMMW, respectively.
The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.125 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
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