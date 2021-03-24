Freeit Data Solutions Expands Access to Security Products with New Texas DIR Contract Award

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions has been awarded a new cooperative purchasing contract, DIR-CPO-4694, from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) for law enforcement, surveillance and security monitoring, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery products and services. This contract allows Freeit to provide leading technology solutions to government entities and educational institutions under the bulk buying power of the State of Texas. The DIR allows customers to procure technology at aggressive discounts while meeting purchasing requirements and reducing lengthy procurement processes.

Products and services available on this contract are:

Alert Logic

Arctic Wolf

Arista

Arxys

Assured Data

Cloudflare

Commvault

Freeit Data Solutions

Manage Engine

Rubrik

Scale Computing

SEVEN10

Smarsh

ThousandEyes

"Securing this contract enables us to bring additional value to public sector organizations," said Wayne Orchid, President & CEO at Freeit Data Solutions. "With the increased threat of cybercriminals targeting state, local, and education, it is critical for us to offer best-in-class security monitoring and disaster recovery solutions to our customers."

DIR-CPO-4696 is the first Texas DIR cooperative purchasing contract to feature Arctic Wolf, a security operations company; Arxys, a data protection and data analytics manufacturer; SEVEN10, a data management software organization; and ThousandEyes, a network intelligence company.

To learn more about the Arctic Wolf solution, data breach trends, and lessons learned, register to attend a virtual whiteboarding session hosted by Freeit on April 1st, 2021.

More information about Freeit's law enforcement, surveillance and security monitoring, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery technology products and services is available under DIR contract number DIR-TSO-4696.

Freeit Data Solutions is also a prime contractor with DIR on three additional cooperative purchasing contracts for the following products and services:

Data Storage, Data Communication & Networking Equipment

IT Security Hardware, Software, and Services

Mobile Digital Video Recording Systems, Accessories and Related Services

To learn more about all Freeit's DIR contracts and available products visit: https://www.freeitdata.com/dir/

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

