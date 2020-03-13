Freeit Named in Inc. Magazine's First-Ever List of Texas's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-- The Inc. 5000 Series: Texas

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Freeit Data Solutions is No. 213 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Our growth and success is a reflection on how amazing our team is at solving customer problems. The industry is continuously evolving – from security and data protection, automation, and cloud services. The technologies we deploy help customers modernize and protect their IT infrastructure. Our devotion to providing customers with end-to-end white-glove service is the secret to our success!"

– Wayne Orchid , President and CEO, Freeit Data

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 294 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed 36,000 people and added $11 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-texas-2020 starting March 13, 2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Texas's economy," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid-large sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data.

For more information, visit www.freeitdata.com .

