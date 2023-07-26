London, UK, 26 July 2023

Freelancer (FLN): Building the Amazon of services.

Freelancer.com is one of the worlds largest marketplaces for freelancers. Structural tailwinds such as increased digitisation, remote working and a more globalised economy are providing businesses with the opportunity to seamlessly access specialised talent at low cost. Managements goal is to develop the Amazon of services; it currently operates in the labour, payments and freight markets, some of the largest markets globally. Our forecasts indicate a return to volume growth and a move to EBITDA profitability in FY23 as recent initiatives start to bear fruit.

Despite lower short-term forecast revenue growth and margin expansion compared to peers, we believe Freelancer's current share price does not reflect its long-term potential. Freelancer trades at a 60% discount to peers using EV/sales, narrowing to 21% when compared to Upwork and Fiverr. Evidence of accelerating revenue growth across either division could act as a catalyst to the stock.



