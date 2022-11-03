Freenet 9-Month Revenues Up Slightly

(RTTNews) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) on Thursday said its revenue for the first 9-months rose to 1.89 billion euros from 1.88 billion euros in the same period last year.

The company said the the slight increase was partly driven by steady growth in the number of subscribers, which rose to 8,930.6 thousand in the nine-month period of the current year. Postpaid ARPU also remained stable compared to the prior-year period at 17.9 euros compared to 18.1 euros last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the period increased to 362.3 million euros from 339.9 million euros last year.

The company reported third quarter revenue of 652.1 million euros, up from 641.8 million euros in the comparable quarter last year.