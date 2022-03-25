Freenet AG Confirms Preliminary FY21 Results

(RTTNews) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) said its management has confirmed the preliminary results for the financial year 2021, and published Annual Report 2021. Freenet noted that it was not only able to meet the targets the company set at the start of the year, but also fully achieved the improved EBITDA and free cash flow guidance published during the course of 2021.

EBITDA was at 447.3 million euros, up 5.0 percent from 2020. Free cash flow was at 234.4 million euros, an increase of 16.4 percent year-on-year without the Sunrise contribution. Revenues were 2.56 billion euros, down 0.8 percent compared to 2020.

"Our financial ambitions for 2025 make it clear that we want to exploit market opportunities for further organic growth across all areas of the business while at the same time creating a more flexible and efficient organisation," said Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.

The Board plan to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2022 to pay a dividend for fiscal 2021 in the amount of 1.57 euros per no-par-value share.