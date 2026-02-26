freenet Aktie

freenet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P8JL / ISIN: US3566151045

26.02.2026 14:22:54

Freenet FY25 EBITDA Nearly Flat, Revenuews Down; Issues FY26 View, Updates FY28 Forecast; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Germany's freenet AG (FRTAY, FRTAF) reported Thursday slightly lower EBITDA, a key earnings metric, in fiscal 2025 with weak revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend, issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting revenue growth, and also updated fiscal 2028 outlook.

In Germany, the shares were losing around 10.8 percent, trading at 27.26 euros.

In fiscal 2025, EBITDA edged down 0.1 percent to 524.2 million euros from 524.9 million euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 515.4 million euros, down 0.1 percent from 516.1 million euros a year ago.

Revenues for the year declined 1.5 percent to 2.44 billion euros from 2.48 billion euros in the prior year.

Segment Mobile revenues declined 2.6 percent year-over-year to 2 billion euros, while Service revenues (Postpaid) edged up 0.3 percent to 1.61 billion euros.

In the year, postpaid-customers were 8.147 million, up 7.2 percent from 7.600 million a year ago.

The company said its financial results overall were slightly below its own growth expectations.

Further, the Executive Board intends to propose a dividend of 2.07 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, a growth of 5.1%.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, freenet projects adjusted EBITDA of 500 million euros to 530 million euros, with significant growth in revenues.

Further, the financial ambition for 2028 has been updated and raised in light of changed conditions.

The company now expects to reach an adjusted EBITDA of at least 620 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

