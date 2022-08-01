Freepoint Energy Solutions Receives Top Spot in Overall Satisfaction in ERCG's 2021 National ABC Study

Energy provider sets a new industry standard by earning number one ranking in three leading retail energy surveys.

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC (Freepoint Energy Solutions) has been recognized by Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) for its excellence in the retail power industry. The Houston-based electricity provider earned the number one spot in "Overall Satisfaction" and the number two spot in both the "Ease of Doing Business" and "Price Competitiveness" categories in ERCG's 2021 National ABC Study. This marks the third consecutive year that Freepoint Energy has won an award in all three excellence categories.

"Over the past few years, Freepoint Energy Solutions has been one of the fastest growing suppliers in the competitive retail electricity market," notes Young Kim, Principal at ERCG. "Maintaining quality while growing quickly is hard, but Freepoint Energy Solutions has been very successful at keeping their ABC partners happy as they have moved up the volume ladder."

Freepoint Energy Solutions' #1 Overall Satisfaction ranking in the ERCG survey marks the third time in a year that the provider was recognized by an industry-leading organization. In 2021, Freepoint Energy Solutions also earned the top spot as The Energy Professionals Association's (TEPA) 2021 Supplier of the Year and received the highest composite ranking in DNV's 2021 Energy Blueprint: Sales Strategies Report.

"We are once again honored to receive this recognition," said Jackson Vo, President of Freepoint Energy Solutions. "The pandemic created unprecedented challenges for businesses, and I am proud of the way our team stepped up on behalf of our partners and customers."

Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC, the retail energy subsidiary of Freepoint Commodities LLC, delivers customized and sustainable supply solutions to businesses in PJM, ERCOT & NYISO. Customers choose Freepoint Energy Solutions because it offers the resources and expertise of a global commodities merchant, with the flexibility and responsiveness of a boutique energy firm. This combination, coupled with Freepoint Energy Solutions' experienced team, enables customers to get the products and services they need to meet all their energy needs and achieve their sustainability goals.

Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) provides business intelligence and consulting services to energy market participants on entry strategies, investment opportunities, and market & policy dynamics. For more information about ERCG's experience, research and consulting offerings please visit: www.ercg-us.com

