|
13.05.2024 17:26:08
Freeport enters earn-in on Max Resource’s Cesar project in Colombia
US copper giant Freeport-McMoRan has given its backing for Max Resource’s (TSXV: MAX) flagship Cesar copper-silver project in northwestern Colombia, with the companies entering on Monday an earn-in agreement.Under the agreement, Freeport’s exploration-focused affiliate is granted a two-staged option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cesar project by spending a cumulative total of C$50 million on exploration and paying C$1.55 million cash to Max. The first stage is an initial 51% interest that requires C$20 million in exploration funding commitments on Cesar and a C$800,000 cash payment; Max will remain the project operator during this stage. In the second stage, Freeport can earn an additional 29% by funding a further C$30 million in exploration over five years and making payments totalling C$750,000.Shares in Max Resource fell 26.2% to C$0.16 apiece by 11:20 a.m. ET on the earn-in agreement announcement. This gives the Vancouver-based copper junior a market capitalization of C$27.3 million ($20 million).“Careful consideration was given in selecting the best suited earn-in party for Cesar, and access to Freeport’s global team and expertise is aimed at unlocking Cesar’s potential. Freeport has a track record of global copper discoveries that have proceeded to mine development and production,” stated Max CEO Brett Matich in a press release.The Cesar project is situated along the copper-silver-rich Cesar Basin. This region provides access to major infrastructure resulting from oil & gas and mining operations, including Cerrejón, the largest coal mine in South America, held by Glencore. Having first identified its district-scale potential, Max has now assembled a land package that spans more than 1,150 km of geology prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper and silver deposits. The property contains 20 mining concessions covering a total of 188 sq. km.“The Cesar project is host to one of the world’s largest underexplored sedimentary copper-silver systems, and we believe Freeport’s endorsement of the Cesar project is a testament to its potential for hosting a world class deposit,” Matich added.To date, Max’s exploration team has identified and is evaluating 28 targets across three continuous districts spanning a 120-km belt.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Freeport PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Freeport PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|On
|30,69
|0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.