Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For First Liquefaction Train

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced the start of commercial operations for its first liquefaction train on December 8, 2019. Freeport's Train 1 is part of a multi-train liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

"This is a significant milestone for Freeport LNG and we now look forward to commencing commercial operations of Trains 2 and 3," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. Commissioning work for Freeport LNG's Train 2 continues to progress with commercial operations expected to start in January. Construction on Freeport LNG's Train 3 is nearly complete with commercial operations expected in May 2020.

Freeport LNG's three trains are expected to produce in excess of 15 mtpa. A fourth train is in development. Freeport LNG recently announced that it has raised just over $1 billion for its Train 4 project which, combined with a contemplated bank facility, will provide the capital required for Train 4. Final Investment Decision for Freeport LNG's Train 4 is targeted for the first quarter of 2020. When Train 4 comes on line, Freeport LNG will rank as the 8th largest LNG facility globally.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and is scheduled to begin LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

