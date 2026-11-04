Freeport-McMoRan: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced an expected surge in copper sales volumes over the next two years driven by operational recovery at its Grasberg mine. Expanding production without massive capital expenditure positions the company to generate substantial cash flow as global copper demand accelerates. Operating discipline and low-cost brownfield projects give the miner significant operating leverage. Three things management said stand out.

Restoring mine output at the Grasberg block cave underground operation in Indonesia underpins a major volume expansion. Higher production increases cash flow without requiring major new capital spending.

Management is deploying proprietary chemical additives through leaching processes that extract metal by trickling a solution through ore heaps. Recovering copper from 40 billion pounds of previously unprocessable stockpiles provides low-cost volume growth.

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