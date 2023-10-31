|
31.10.2023 00:10:33
Freeport-McMoRan CEO inducted into National Mining Hall of Fame
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) announced Monday that chairman and chief executive officer Richard C. Adkerson has been inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the global mining industry.Adkerson is a long-standing member and past chair of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), where he has championed initiatives to strengthen environmental and social performance in the mining industry. He is the only person to have served two full terms as chairman of ICMM.“Richard is an outstanding, inspirational and visionary leader,” president Kathleen Quirk, wrote in her letter supporting Adkerson’s nomination. “He inspires our people to reach their full potential and has built a culture of competence, comradery, accountability, inclusiveness, innovation and teamwork.”Adkerson was the chief architect of the $26 billion “dream come true” purchase of Phelps Dodge Corp. in 2007, at the time the largest mining acquisition in history, which created the modern Freeport.Former Board member, business partner and friend, Dr. Henry Kissinger, said, “Richard is a preeminent candidate for the National Mining Hall of Fame. He has an extraordinary combination of knowledge about the mining industry, together with its relevance to our national purpose.”Adkerson’s nomination also drew the backing of industry leaders.“Grasberg’s development and growth has required the overcoming of both technical and social challenges,” wrote Mike Henry, BHP CEO in his letter. “The fact that it has been able to do so is in no small part due to Richard’s leadership and focus on relationship building. This same leadership has been evident in Richard’s commitment to the industry and his deep belief in the good that mining can do for the world and the communities within which it operates.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!