Freeport-McMoRan Aktie
WKN: 896476 / ISIN: US35671D8570
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13.08.2026 15:10:01
Freeport-McMoRan Chief Accounting Officer Sells $334,000 Worth of Stock
Ellie L. Mikes, Chief Accounting Officer at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), executed a sale of 4,773 shares of common stock on Aug. 5, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($70.00); post-transaction value based on Aug. 5, 2026, market close ($69.39).Freeport-McMoRan is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers, with a market capitalization of $96.7 billion and TTM revenues of $25.9 billion. The company's diversified asset base across multiple geographies and commodity exposures provides operational resilience and exposure to secular demand drivers, including electrification and the development of renewable energy infrastructure. With 29,000 employees and strategically positioned mining assets, Freeport-McMoRan maintains a competitive advantage through its low-cost production profile and significant mineral reserves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
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