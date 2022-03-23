Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022. These dividends are being paid consistent with FCX’s performance-based payout framework, which includes a base and variable dividend, announced in November 2021.

