Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Updated Climate Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its annual Climate Report outlining FCX’s ongoing progress to advance its climate strategy focused on reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhancing its resilience to climate risks and contributing responsibly produced copper to the global economy.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said: "Copper’s essential role in current and emerging clean energy technologies is critical to global decarbonization. FCX is making a positive impact on the global energy transition by executing on our own climate strategy and delivering the responsibly produced copper necessary to support a net zero future.”

FCX continues to advance several opportunities aimed at positively contributing to its climate strategy across its four decarbonization levers: decarbonizing electricity supply, equipment electrification, energy and asset efficiency and process innovation.

FCX currently has four 2030 GHG emissions reduction targets that collectively cover nearly 100% of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. FCX is committed to validating its 2030 GHG emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and is actively participating in an effort with industry peers aimed at developing science-based targets for the copper sector based on SBTi’s Sectoral Decarbonization Approach.

FCX’s updated Climate Report reflects the company’s continued progress to align with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and includes third-party verified Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions data in accordance with ISO 14064 (Specifications 1 and 3). FCX’s updated Climate Report is available on the company website at: https://www.fcx.com/sites/fcx/files/documents/sustainability/2022-Climate-Report.pdf.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

