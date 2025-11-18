Freeport-McMoRan Aktie
WKN: 896476 / ISIN: US35671D8570
|
18.11.2025 14:28:23
Freeport Set To Restart And Ramp-up Production At Grasberg Mine In Q2 2026
(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (FCX) announced Tuesday plans to restore large-scale production from PT Freeport Indonesia's (PTFI) Grasberg operations in Central Papua, Indonesia.
PTFI has already commenced production from the unaffected Deep Mill Level Zone and Big Gossan underground mines in late October 2025.
The remediation activities are now being advanced to prepare for a phased restart and ramp-up of the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine beginning in second-quarter 2026.
Under the phased restart and ramp-up plans, Freeport expects PTFI's production of copper and gold from the Grasberg minerals district in 2026 to be similar to estimated 2025 volumes, approximating 1.0 billion pounds of copper and 0.9 million ounces of gold.
FCX expects PTFI's production will increase throughout 2026 and 2027 with average annual production of approximately 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold for the three-year period 2027-2029.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Freeport-McMoRan Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Freeport-McMoRan-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Freeport-McMoRan von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Freeport-McMoRan von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Freeport-McMoRan von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Ausblick: Freeport-McMoRan legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)