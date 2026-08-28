28.08.2026 09:04:15

Freetrailer Begins Share Repurchase Programme

(RTTNews) - The Board of Freetrailer Group (R0C.F) has decided to exercise the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2023 to repurchase treasury shares. The share repurchase programme covers shares for an aggregate amount of up to 20 million Danish kroner. The programme will run from 31 August 2026 up to and including 31 December 2026. Freetrailer does not expect to cancel the acquired shares following the completion of the repurchase programme.

CEO Thomas Zeihlund said: "We have reached a point where our financial strength gives us greater flexibility, and we need to use that flexibility with discipline. The share repurchase programme is not an alternative to investing in Freetrailer's growth, we will continue to invest in our markets, our platform and the development of the business."

Freetrailer noted that it may initiate a new share repurchase programme if the value of the repurchased shares does not amount to 20 million kroner.

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