Freightos Q2 Loss Narrows, Announces Q3, FY26 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, digital infrastructure platform Freightos Limited (CRGO) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting a loss of $1.6 million compared to $4.2 million in the previous year.

The loss narrowed primarily after the company recorded a $1.8 million gain related to a change in fair value of warrants during the quarter.

Non-IFRS loss stood at $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in 2025.

Revenue for the period was $7.7 million, up from last year's $7.4 million, driven by revenue growth from the WebCargo by Freightos platform and higher-than-expected revenue from customs transactions, offset in part by lower-than-expected performance in SaaS.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenue of $7.7 million to $7.8 million for the third quarter and $30.4 million to $31 million for the full year.

In the pre-market hours, CRGO is trading at $1.52, up 12.61 percent on the Nasdaq.