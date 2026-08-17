Freightos Aktie
ISIN: KY35702D1080
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17.08.2026 13:37:33
Freightos Q2 Loss Narrows, Announces Q3, FY26 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Monday, digital infrastructure platform Freightos Limited (CRGO) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting a loss of $1.6 million compared to $4.2 million in the previous year.
The loss narrowed primarily after the company recorded a $1.8 million gain related to a change in fair value of warrants during the quarter.
Non-IFRS loss stood at $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in 2025.
Revenue for the period was $7.7 million, up from last year's $7.4 million, driven by revenue growth from the WebCargo by Freightos platform and higher-than-expected revenue from customs transactions, offset in part by lower-than-expected performance in SaaS.
Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenue of $7.7 million to $7.8 million for the third quarter and $30.4 million to $31 million for the full year.
In the pre-market hours, CRGO is trading at $1.52, up 12.61 percent on the Nasdaq.
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