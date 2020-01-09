French African Christian Education: Benin Bible Training Center's Growth Leads to New Roles

BENTON, Ky., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning its 25th year of training French-speaking African preachers, the Benin Bible Training Center (BTC) has appointed two long-time leaders to new roles. To meet growing needs for students and graduates, missionary and BTC co-founder George Akpabli is serving as the center's first director of continuing education and leadership development, and former assistant director Adjayi Inoussa has replaced Akpabli as BTC director.

"This transition was carefully thought out through a three-year succession plan," David Simmons, executive director of French African Christian Education (F.A.C.E.), said. "This was possible through the providence of God. We're confident that George and Adjayi will excel in their new roles and help prepare men to spread God's word throughout French-speaking Africa," he added.

Inoussa, who spent the last six years under Akpabli's mentorship, said, "I have some big shoes and responsibilities to fill, but God will help us to succeed."

In his new role, Akpabli continues doing what he loves — teaching and mentoring. Instead of his former day-to-day responsibilities on campus, however, he is traveling from church to church to support alumni in their ministries. "I am visiting our graduates who are working in 12 different African nations to encourage and motivate them," Akpabli said. "They are alone in difficult and challenging mission fields and have no one coming to visit them," he explained.

He is working through F.A.C.E. to raise funds to purchase equipment for preaching, transportation and other basic needs. "This new phase of our work is exciting and demanding, and I am not doing it alone," he said. Akpabli is involving some local preachers in Benin and Togo, and his wife, Joyce, who is traveling alongside him to especially serve female Christians.

Akpabli is also developing an online curriculum for students who cannot study full time. "The school has already grown beyond our expectations but there is still a lot of work to do in evangelizing Africa," he added.

The BTC offers a three-year rigorous program to prepare French-speaking evangelists to plant and water local congregations. The men attend tuition-free but must self support. Since its founding in 1995, 212 men have graduated. The BTC is currently at capacity with 55 students.

Akpabli, Inoussa and Koffi Hiheaglo, a co-founder, administrator and financial comptroller of the BTC, visited churches of Christ in the United States during the fall of 2019. In sharing the BTC's mission, they spoke about watching students become church leaders. "It's exciting to watch the transformation because they begin with basic knowledge of the Bible," Akpabli said. "But after three years, they are totally different. They are strong in public speaking, and they know how to interpret the Bible. It's amazing to visit them in church, leading a house full of people worshipping God."

The administrative team is focused on sustaining and growing the 18-acre campus, which includes a dormitory and vocational programs to support the men. The BTC also offers a new vocational program to support the wives of the students and housing so that families may remain together while students are enrolled.

Individuals may learn more about the Benin Bible Training Center at

https://www.frenchafricanmissions.com. Akpabli's missionary role is overseen by the elders of the Benton church of Christ in Benton, Kentucky. The eldership established the Benin Bible Training Center and now works in partnership with F.A.C.E. for the mission of winning French-speaking Africa for Christ. F.A.C.E. is a tax-exempt organization with a volunteer board that provides leadership, fundraising and policies for the Benin BTC to educate men for spreading the gospel of Christ in French-speaking Africa. This work is supported by individual donors, church of Christ congregations and unrestricted grants.

SOURCE F.A.C.E.